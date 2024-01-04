Suara.com – Leaked renders of the Samsung Galaxy A55 which appear to be from official sources.

Interestingly, as reported on the GSM Arena page, Thursday (4/1/2024), it seems that this time the rendering shows the design.

For one, the metal frame (note the antenna lines), is slightly raised around the controls on the right side of the phone.

In fact, this is the same design as the Galaxy A15 and Galaxy A25 which were recently launched.

The render, based on the Android Headlines report, shows off three colors, namely Awesome Iceblue, Awesome Lilac, and Awesome Navy.

The phone has Samsung's classic flat back with a simple triple-lens camera island and LED flash cutout.

Bocoran Samsung Galaxy A55. (Android Headlines)

The design is the same as last year's Galaxy A54 and the latest Samsung phones.

The Galaxy A55 will have an Exynos 1480 chipset – a unit with an eight-core processor (four to 2.75GHz, four to 2.0GHz), and an AMD RDNA2-based Xclipse 530 GPU.

The Galaxy A55 was seen in the testing process on the Geekbench page.

From this Geekbench page, the Samsung Galaxy A55 is seen using the Exynos 1480 internals.

This is one of the things that differentiates it from the Samsung Galaxy A54, which previously used Exynos 1380 internals.

From the list, it was revealed that the Galaxy A55 got a score of 1127 from the single core test.

Meanwhile, the multi-core test scored 3090.

This score is higher than its predecessor Galaxy A54, which only scored 1108 and 2797.

Previous rumors stated that this handset is supported by the Android 14 operating system.

Android 14. (Android)

The Galaxy A55 will have a 6.5-inch FHD+ 120 Hz OLED display, a 50 MP main camera, and 25W wired charging support (of course without a charger in the box).