Getting on a boat in India and getting off in the United States without a single turn of the rudder It seems impossible on the map, but there is a route that connects both countries in a “straight line” by the sea. You just have to think in three dimensions.

The first time I went to the United States on one of those planes that shows the route on the screen, I was surprised that the pilot drew a curve on the map instead of crossing the Atlantic with a straight line. Later I realized that the routes that appear to be straight are not the shortest path on the surface of the Earth.

The same logic applies to the opposite. Browse in a straight line From India to the United States may seem impossible on a flat map, but it is very possible in the real world if we take into account the curvature of the Earth.

From India to States without turning the helm

Following the Map Travelers proposal, we will leave the Kathiawar peninsula, west of India, and cross the Indian Ocean bordering the island of Madagascar. Then we will enter the Atlantic Ocean and continue sailing without changing course towards the south pole.

We will cross the Drake Passage, between Argentina and Antarctica, and we will continue without touching the helm until our landing in Alaska. We will have circled the Earth and we will be, as promised, in the United States.

You have to have a great capacity for abstraction to interpret this as a straight line on the world map to which we are accustomed. But on a globe (or an application like Google Earth) the straight line is like wrapping a woolen thread around a ball.

In this way we will not only be able to sail from India to the United States, but from Spain to its antipodes, New Zealand, without leaving the sea. But a concession must be made: we cannot speak of a straight line when we think of a sphere, but arc or greater circle.

The Mercator projection and its advantages for navigation

Projecting a sphere like the Earth onto a plane like the world map requires some sacrifices. For example, the shortest path between two distant points looks like a sine curve.

Today, navigators use GPS and other satellite systems to calculate the shortest route between two ports, but until their invention, they used maps.

In 1569, a man named Gerardus Mercator devised a cartographic projection that was ideal for navigation. So much so that it became the most used for all maps in general.

The Mercator projection turns the meridians into parallel lines and stretches the parallels until they are equal, resulting in regions closer to the poles, such as Greenland and Russia, looking disproportionately large.

But Mercator has a very useful feature for navigation: makes the angles on the map the same as on the Earth's surface, so that straight lines correspond to constant headings at sea.

However, it is a cylindrical projection of the Earth, as if we wrapped a cylinder around a freshly painted globe and stretched it to project it in 2D. Although it is very useful for navigation, it does not allow you to project a circumnavigation as a straight line. For that you have to think in 3D.

