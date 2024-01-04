If a popular car is 'not available', can these models below be purchased? Below you will see a list of car models of which only one new copy was sold in the Netherlands last year. Nice for collectors, one day: they can advertise these cars as 'the only new ones delivered in 2023'. Although not every car on this list is a collector's item.

There may be several reasons why a car brand only sells one copy of a car in 2023. For example, the model may be new and deliveries are only just starting; or production is coming to an end. The well-known delivery problems also had an end last year. And sometimes a car just doesn't appeal to the Dutch public. Check the list below.

Audi R8

In this case: fortunately one more has been added. With the Audi R8 GT, the brand said goodbye to the sports car and thus to the V10. Maybe one day there will be a new sports car from Audi, but it will most likely be electric. The R8 is one of the many cool cars that will be released in 2023.

Citroën Grand C4 SpaceTourer

This is a special one. You can no longer order the Citroën C4 SpaceTourer (formerly C4 Picasso) from February 2022. But apparently there was still one late delivery or there was still a stock model without a license plate at a dealer. And so there is now one Grand C4 SpaceTourer driving around in the Netherlands with 2023 on the registration certificate. Nice for the Citroën collector, someday.

Ferrari Purosangue

The Ferrari Purosangue is certainly not a sales flop. Deliveries of the SUV only started last year, the factory doesn't pump out 100 a day and it will never be a high-volume model anyway. You even have to be lucky to buy one. With a price of at least half a million euros, there will probably be no more than a handful of copies in the coming years.

Rolls-Royce Spectre

Here too, deliveries have just started and each Rolls is being carefully assembled. There will probably be some more electric Rollsen on Dutch license plates, but it will never number in the thousands. A Rolls-Royce Specter will cost you at least 400,000 euros in the Netherlands. But: 30,000 euros of this is eligible for a 16 percent additional tax.

Subaru Crosstrek

Forest rangers will certainly be very happy with the Subaru Crosstrek, especially in this green color. But most Dutch people will choose something else for 51,000 euros. The best-selling Subaru of 2023 in the Netherlands was the electric Solterra. The brand managed to sell no fewer than 63 of these. Unfortunately, the Subaru WRX is no longer available here.

Toyota Supra

Nice and affordable cars are almost non-existent in the Netherlands. In the US you pay around 42,000 euros for the entry-level Supra, but in the Netherlands you already pay 76,000 euros for that four-cylinder. Do you want the six-cylinder (and you do)? That will cost you at least 100,000 euros. Here too, there are a lot of other fun things to be had for that amount. So it remained with one Supra, but Toyota sold ten GR86s.

Xpeng P5

It is special that one P5 was registered at all. In 2022, the brand announced that it was removing the P5 from its range for Europe. Yet apparently another one came to the Netherlands last year. Perhaps a model from the importer.