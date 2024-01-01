On January 1, Russia launched more than 90 drones against various cities in Ukraine: according to Ukrainian authorities, this is the highest number of drones ever launched in a single attack since the war began in February 2022. Much of these drones were intercepted, but some still reached their objective, while the wreckage of others did serious damage. In Odessa, the wreckage of an intercepted drone fell on a residential condominium, killing a 15-year-old boy; in Lviv a drone fell on a museum dedicated to a controversial Ukrainian nationalist who fought in the Second World War; while in Dubliny the university building was damaged, but there were no injuries.

The attack is part of a notable intensification of bombing – both Russian and Ukrainian – that has taken place in recent days. On Friday, several Ukrainian cities were hit by a long and widespread Russian bombing, in which at least 30 people were killed, according to Ukrainian authorities. Then on Saturday Russia accused Ukraine of carrying out a missile and drone attack on its territory, specifically in the border region of Belgorod, killing at least 21 people and wounding at least 110.