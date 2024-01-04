loading…

Moscow military planes accidentally bomb a Russian village near Ukraine. Photo/via Moscow Times

MOSCOW – Russia admitted his military planes accidentally bombed a village on his own territory south of near Voronezh Ukraine.

It happened on Tuesday, the same day that Moscow's military launched a massive missile attack on Ukraine.

However, the Moscow military claimed there were no casualties in the mistaken bomb drop.

This is not the first incident during the nearly two-year Russian-Ukrainian war.

“On January 2, 2024, at approximately 09.00 am Moscow time, during a flight of the Aerospace Forces, an abnormal discharge of aircraft ammunition occurred in the village of Petropavlovka in the Voronezh region,” the Russian military said in a statement quoted by local press institutions.

“There were no casualties,” the statement continued.

Petropavlovka is located about 150 kilometers (93 miles) east of the Ukrainian border.

The Russian Defense Ministry said six private homes were damaged in the incident.

“An investigation into the incident is underway. A commission is working on the ground to assess the nature of the damage and provide assistance to restore the house,” the ministry said, as quoted by AFP, Thursday (4/1/2024).

The governor of the Voronezh region, Alexander Gusev, said some residents of Petropavlovka had been moved to temporary accommodation.

He also said there were no casualties. “However, there was damage to seven households,” he said.

In April last year, the Russian military admitted that one of its warplanes accidentally dropped a bomb on the city of Belgorod, near the Ukrainian border, causing an explosion.

