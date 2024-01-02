Russell Crowe as Zeus

In Thor: Love and Thunder, actor Russell Crowe plays Zeus, but he's almost another Marvel character.

Warning SPOILERS. The protagonists of Thor: Love and Thunder they visit Zeus (Russell Crowe) to support them in their battle against Gorr (Christian Bale). The great god of Greek mythology refuses and everything ends in a great battle. But now we know that he could have been another character that would have completely changed the story of this movie. Marvel.

The conceptual artist Miles Teves used Instagram recently to show some of the first images they prepared about Thor: Love and Thunderbut what is most surprising is that Russell Crowe Initially it was going to be the Devil.

“The good people at Odd Studio in Australia who commissioned this art. He told me that Russell Crowe might have a comedic cameo as Satan in Thor: Love and Thunder. It didn't work that way. I hope it wasn't because he saw my drawings. I would understand though.” Reveals Miles Teves.

“Another chance for old Russell Crowe as the Devil for Thor: Love and Thunder. The people at Odd Studio told me to play him at his current weight because his character is being humorously debauched. Naturally, I would have modeled for this drawing if my current physique were not so wavy and slender.”

This would have changed the movie a lot.

It doesn't fit much that the heroes of Marvel will seek help from the devil, so it could be that they visited him for another reason or that it was simply such a brief cameo that it wouldn't have affected the story. We won't know that, so the only thing we can do is enjoy Russell Crowe as Zeus in Thor: Love and Thunder.

Furthermore, as we see in the film's post-credits scene, he may return in a future installment of the film. God of Thunder.

David Larrad

He studied Audiovisual Production of Shows and Television at the Foundation for Audiovisual Education. She completed a Master of Graphic and 3D Design.