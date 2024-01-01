The Giallorossi coach's message to the staff and the team: “We must give everything and go beyond our limits”

“We, just us. Let's move forward together.” José Mourinho wanted to start 2024 like this, with a long motivational message sent to the entire team and the members of his technical staff. A message of unity, to try to reach those goals that he has set for himself. And which then, all things considered, would be qualification for the next Champions League and his third final in three years in Rome. “It would be nice to do it…”, he said a couple of months ago. 2024 is there for the taking.

Today, therefore, Roma goes back to work to prepare for next Wednesday's match against Cremonese, valid for the round of 16 of the Italian Cup. A match that inaugurates the new year and in which Mou will have to navigate a thousand problems, starting with the defense emergency (Smalling and Kumbulla are still out, Ndicka has flown towards the African Cup and Mancini is suffering from groin pain). But in Mou's message there could not fail to be a passage for those fans to whom he has always said thank you, for everything they do every time for the Giallorossi team. “It is precisely for them that we must give everything and go beyond our limits – said the Portuguese coach – We must never give up anything”. Compactness, precisely. Team and technical staff, a single body, together with the fans. After all, it is Mou's philosophy, especially now that there is a minimum distance with the club (between the disappointing market choices and the failure to renew the contract). And from today onwards, among the many difficulties, it will be increasingly like this. United, together, to fight for the set goals. The message arrived at midnight yesterday, but is valid for the entire next six months. Where Rome will certainly have plenty of battles and struggles to do.