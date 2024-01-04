After hearing Arnau's version, Román and Lola had an important conversation, which has left their relationship in a state of uncertainty. The trigger was Román's reproach towards Lola for not having told him that her still husband was in Madrid.

As the secrets came to light, Román directly asked Lola if she is completely sure that Malena is Mario's daughter. “Arnau told me that at that time you were with several men and you didn't know whose girl it was,” she shared.

The fact that Román believed Arnau's lies has broken Lola's heart and, as expected, trust has been suddenly broken.

Broken with pain and incredulous at the young man's words, Lola became very angry. “Are you really going to believe that idiot over me?” she asked him.

Given this situation, Manolita and Marcelino's daughter has gone home, leaving the future of her relationship with Román in suspense.