Rohingya refugees are accommodated in Pidie, Aceh, December 15, 2023. Photo/AP

JAKARTA – A total of 157 Rohingya refugees landed in Karang Gading Village, Labuhan Deli, Deli Serdang Regency on Saturday, December 30 2023.

Not enough, as many as 170 Rohingya refugees also landed in Kwala Besar Village, Secanggang District, Langkat Regency, North Sumatra (North Sumatra).

Based on data from the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR), more than 1,200 Rohingya have landed in Indonesia since November 2023.

Responding to this, General Chairperson of the DPP GMNI Arjuna Putra Aldino assessed that the Rohingya refugee problem would continue to drag on if defense diplomacy continued to weaken as it is now.

The reason is, according to Arjuna, that the wave of Rohingya refugees is strongly suspected of being involved in a criminal human trafficking network (TPPO).

According to Arjuna, the problem of human trafficking is closely related to border control which is the domain of state defense functions.

Arjuna explained that border control is an important aspect as an entry point to prevent a wave of Rohingya refugees as victims of human trafficking. Weak border controls mean human trafficking is rampant.

“It should be prevented if the national defense function, one of which is border control, is running. “But it seems weak, less anticipatory,” said Arjuna.

One policy option that could be a solution according to Arjuna is defense diplomacy.