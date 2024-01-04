Among the quartet of guests who have arrived to help Moisés and Óscar, there is a debutante. This is Álvaro Muñoz Escassi, who has finally dared to try the Pasapalabra experience since the contest returned to Antena 3. The first litmus test has come to him in La Pista and, furthermore, in a duel against María Parrado.

The song has taken them on a trip to 1988. Álvaro has assured that he recognized it after listening to the first fragment. He proposed humming it but, not remembering any of the lyrics, he preferred not to give extra clues to his rival and preferred to wait.

It was after the second fragment that he finally began to sing what he remembered. Taking a bit of a dig at him, she has even asked Roberto Leal to be “benevolent” remembering that he is the rookie of these programs. “He is showing,” the presenter joked. How will this duel end? Don't miss it in the video!