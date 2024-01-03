If a classification of endings in extremis were made, the one starring Moisés in Palabras Cruzadas would undoubtedly be at the top of Pasapalabra. The contestant has managed to complete the entire test while still missing two answers… with just one second left!

However, he has given him time and has added the possible 18 seconds of the test. The possible controversy has been that he has given both answers without even waiting for Roberto Leal to read the questions.

The presenter wanted to explain the rules and clarify why Moisés was able to do the plenary session in this way. Relive this exciting test in the video!