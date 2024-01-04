Infidelities are something as old as couples themselves. That is, those people who maintain several relationships at the same time, hiding it from all of them. But today the Internet and social networks have made doing so easier than ever, and the risks are not so high… at least in theory.

So much so that a term has even been created to define it: roaching. Both the origin of the word itself and the way it is interpreted today are really curious. We tell you what exactly it is and how to identify it if you are really suffering from it without knowing it.

What is roaching in times of the Internet?

The word “roaching” comes from the analogy of comparing the occurrence with the presence of cockroaches. It is assumed that just as cockroaches remain hidden and out of sight, The “roach” in the dating world keeps his other relationships a secret, hiding from his partner's sight to go unnoticed.

It must be kept in mind that although roaching may originally be interpreted as unfaithfulness to custom, it is not exactly the same. Generally, it refers to cases in which someone takes advantage of social networks or new technologies (WhatsApp, Telegram, Tinder…) to maintain several romantic relationships at the same time.

In general, These types of relationships do not necessarily have a carnal purpose, but rather are focused on ego boost, feel special or, simply, like a game to pass the time with. Since technology is involved, it is easier to hide what you want not to show.

However, there are also some ways to detect who is committing an act of roaching. It cannot be said that they are absolutely infallible, but they can be a clear indication in most cases.

How to know if you are suffering from roaching

The first sign that someone is roaching has to do with a lack of transparency. If the information you receive from them is not completely clear and conclusive on natural topics such as where they live, with whom, what they do or how they spend their time, it is possible that deception is guaranteed.

Other clear demonstrations of roaching on the Internet They are usually associated with long periods of time without giving signs of life or excuses when it comes to meeting you or meeting in person.. These people usually alternate moments of considerable intimacy and nice words with others of prolonged silence.

Furthermore, also It often happens that their messages are contradictory in many ways.thus causing logical confusion in the other person (or people, in this case).

Although roaching is, as we already said, increasingly common, that does not mean that in the long run it can cause situations of sadness, depression or insecurity in many people. Especially if you do not take into account that in the virtual world, not everything is always what it seems or what it claims to be.