Suara.com – The news of the breakdown in Teuku Ryan and Ria Ricis' marriage caused a stir on social media, especially at that time it was rumored that the actor had a new partner named Celia Thomas.

Ricis himself several times seemed to throw out codes regarding the cause of the rift in his household with Ryan. For example, when Ricis admitted that Ryan had not paid attention to her since she became pregnant and gave birth to Cut Raifa Aramoana.

Now, amidst the heat of these unpleasant rumors, the moment Ricis and Ryan went on Umrah together suddenly became gossip among netizens.

One of them is as seen on the Instagram account @lambe__danu. There is a screenshot of Ricis and Ryan's Instagram Story upload, which both captured their moment at the airport before leaving for Umrah.

However, they don't appear to be together in the upload, where Ryan is taking a photo holding Moana with his father, while Ricis is also seen holding Moana and taking a photo with his older siblings, Oki Setiana Dewi and Shindy Putri.

VO/Video Editor: Melyana/Rahadyan Adi