Review of The Winter King, the series written by Kate Brooke. The myth of King Arthur stars Iain De Caestecker, Stuart Campbell, Nathaniel Martello-White and Valene Kane, among others. The premiere of The Winter King on Movistar+ was on December 29, 2023.

He myth of king arthur He comes home for Christmas like a worn hardcover book: The Winter Kingthe MGM+ series now has its first episode available on the Movistar+ platform.

The series premiered internationally last August, but we had to wait until the end of the year to get our hands on it in our country. In fact, only the first episode is available at the time we write these lines; The rest of the series, at a rate of 50 minutes per episode, will arrive weekly.

The Winter King is based on the original trilogy by the popular Bernard Cornwell Warlord Chroniclesa saga from the late 90s that renewed the vision of the Arthurian myth with a more earthly and plausible one in which magic is at the mercy of the imagination of its readers.

Seeing the success of Netflix with The Last Kingdom, also based on Cornwell's novels, it is well worth a viewing to see if we are facing a new British golden goose.

Thus, this story offers us a more historical and less fantastic vision of the Dark Ages in Great Britain based on the legend of Arthur Pendragón. Let's put the “historical” on pins and needles given the conjectures that exist about the existence of the myth, of course.

As cold as winter

Iain de Caestecker (Agents of SHIELD) is the legendary Arthur, the bastard son of Uther Pendragon (Eddie Marsan, Ray Donovan), High King of Dumnonia. A loyal, brave and generous man whose only concern is the future of the kingdom and its people.

The first episode begins with an archetypal declaration of intent: the British are drowning under the constant attacks of the Saxons, and Uther has just lost his son and legitimate heir to the throne in a skirmish in which Arthur participated.

Venting all his anger, Arthur receives a brutal beating from his father and is banished at the request of Merlin (Nathaniel Martello-White) in exchange for avoiding his execution. The Winter King warns us: the series will have blood, rawness and will walk with its feet on the ground, which was the emblem of its source material.

Eight years after Arthur's banishment, the tribal kings continue to maintain constant discussions among themselves, which facilitates the siege of the Saxons due to their division.

For the series' narrative, Avalon becomes the epicenter of activity with Merlin as its pagan leader; He is Uther's advisor, Arthur's mentor, Nimue's (Ellie James) teacher, and Derfel Cadarn's (Stuart Campbell) healer.

In the novels, Derfel is the protagonist who narrates the events after having accompanied Arturo in the forging of his legend. Here, however, the series opts for a choral perspective, presenting in its first episode the characters we mentioned in the previous paragraph who will also lead the plot.

And that is, broadly speaking, the summary of the pilot of the series: it is an almost theatrical presentation of characters. The scriptwriters have had to reduce the expository volume of the Cornwell novelsbut they have left us with such a heavy first episode like the entire first edition of the original hardcover volume on a scale.

The succession of constant presentations end up being exhausting until the final outcome in which Merlin decides to go find Arthur to save the kingdom from Uther's immobility and lack of strategic intelligence.

Between legends and controversies

Yes, Merlin is played by Nathaniel Martello-White, a British actor with African roots. One of the licenses of the series with respect to the books, which departs from the classic bearded and graying version of the character.

I will not be the one to give lessons on the population of 5th century Britain, which was as full of mestizos due to previous Roman slave practices as all of Europe; Are we really concerned at this point in the film—or the series, rather—about the racial origin of a fictional character?

Merlin's real problem is not in his skin color, but in his almost modern representation that detaches himself from all the verisimilitude that the series imposes. He is a renowned and respected druid around whom everyone hovers, including Uther; He does not fit the almost youthful profile they have chosen, despite the acceptable work of his interpreter.

The Winter King's focus on what had previously been represented as mystical also allows for a more pragmatic view of history, leaving the responsibility of war and diplomacy in the hands of man rather than magic.

The story frames the growing chasm between Merlin and Nimue's passionate defense of the old pagan ways against the rise of Christianity and their impartial control over the land.

The approach, once again, has possibilities; the execution moves away from taking advantage of them. The script is tedious and heavy, with few sweet notes for the viewer who will have to let the episodes pass waiting for some incident that will wake them up on their couches.

Conclusion

The Winter King is a more earthly and political representation of the myth of King Arthur to get mired in the Dark Ages of Britain. This concept does not prevent him from representing the legend in an almost messianic way, but it does limit the magic to a personal interpretation as Cornwell also did in his novels.

Despite its budget, far from the atrocities that these types of productions usually enjoy, it points out ways in its ideas with a well-crafted production design and sets… although also with little freshness in its execution.

It wants to rely on the charisma of betrayal and politics as Game of Thrones exploited so well, but it does not offer enough narrative dimension for its characters or an original conflict. It is an option for lovers of the legend of King Arthur and just one more for those who enjoy an uninspired medieval story.