Review of The Iron Claw, a sports drama in the world of wrestling about the incredible story of the Von Erich family, with exceptional Zac Efron and Jeremy Allen White.

The Iron Claw tells one of the most incredible, but true, stories in the history of wrestling. With a large cast led by Zac Efron (Eyes of Fire) and Jeremy Allen White (The Bear), this drama will captivate you and keep you in suspense for more than two hours, whether you are a wrestling fan or not.

The familia Von Erich It is one of the most famous lines in the history of professional wrestling (or pro wrestling).

It has been said that a curse hovers over it, but the reality is that all the blows that the Hermanos Von Erich The culprit is a mix between the inhuman demands of sports and show business and the heavy hand of the father of the family, which will put the physical and mental health of the four brothers to the test. Kevin, Kerry, David y Mike.

The incredible story of the von Erich brothers

Directed by Sean Durkin (Martha Marcy May Marlene), The Iron Claw kicks off with the story of Fritz von Erich (Dead McCallany), a fighter who brushed against glory in the fifties, and now only wants his children to complete what he couldn't, lifting the long-awaited championship belt.

The four brothers Kevin (Efron), Kerry (Allen White), David (Harris Dickinson) y Mike (Stanley Simons) carry the weight of the film, which manages to be sufficiently balanced so that everyone shows their own personality, their own ambitions and sensibilities, although these barely emerge, trampled by the orders of the father of the family.

For obvious reasons, it is the character of Zac Efron the one who takes the lead, with a performance that marks a turning point in his career, that arrives too late to generate Oscar's “run run”?

A rivalry arises between the brothers to meet their father's expectations, but without this ever breaking their strongest fraternity, and that will rub off on you watching it. Is impossible not to get attached to these characters.

Don't expect to have in The Iron Claw a behind-the-scenes access to the world of wrestling, to see how the fights are forged and how all the creative aspects of wrestling are decided, perhaps a missed movie opportunity that would allow the events to be contextualized.

In the end, the film focuses on showing the relationship of brothers with each othercaught at the crossroads of following their own instincts and obeying their father, and to tell it as it deserves they have no time to waste, with so many characters and over many years.

There is no scene left over, but it doesn't feel rushed either: each blow that the film gives you (and there are several) is forged with enough time to maximize the emotion.

In fact, there was a fifth brother (Chris von Erich) who was also a fighter, but what was he removed from the movie because, as the director explained, there was simply not enough time to give space to all of them, an “impossible” decision that the director had to make for the good of the film, as he explained in Variety.

The Iron Claw, a film about love between brothers with wrestling in the background

The fact that there was a fifth (sixth) Von Erich brother who had to be eliminated because he could no longer cope underlines how incredible this true story is, which comes to life in a round and powerful film.

The story of the Von Erich family is one you've probably never heard, especially if the world of wrestling doesn't catch your attention.

But much more than a sports biopic or an x-ray of the world of wrestling, The Iron Claw It's a movie about unconditional love between four brothers (rather, five, or six) that is never broken even when they are turned into rivals by their own father.

VALUATION:

The Iron Claw is an overwhelming sports biopic, with Zac Efron vindicated as a dramatic actor, curiously in a very ensemble film where all the von Erich brothers shine with their own light, strengthening a brotherly love stronger than any fighting movement. A story worth living.

THE BEST:

The performances, with Zac Efron in particular. All the characters have their moment to shine. It excites and overwhelms.

WORST:

It would have been nice to see a little more of the creative and industrial ins and outs of wrestling, which isn't seen outside of the ring.