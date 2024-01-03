Review of The Holdovers, Alexander Payne's new film starring Paul Giamatti, Dominic Sessa and Da'Vine Joy Randolph. Premieres on January 3, 2024.

Alexander Paynethe director behind the fantastic Nebraska, once again takes us to snowy landscapes with a very different narrative in Those who stay. After passing through the Telluride, Toronto and London festivals, this comic drama arrives in Spanish cinemas, narrating the unique coexistence of a teacher with several school students during the Christmas holidays.

In fact, It's quite likely that this will be a movie that will become an anti-Christmas classic as soon as it's released.. Ultimately, it is about a relationship that is forged by force, when they are forced to be together… which will precisely lead them to understand that they have more in common than they believe.

Paul Hunham (Paul Giamatti) is probably the least popular teacher at an elite American school: he is disliked by his students, his classmates, and the principal, who find his rigidity exasperating. He has dedicated his entire life to his profession and is willing to continue applying the same discipline with which he was trained in the same classrooms in which he teaches.

With no family and no place to go during the 1970 Christmas holidays, Paul remains at school, reluctantly supervising students who cannot travel home. After a few days, only one of them remains: a troubled 15-year-old boy named Angus (Dominic Sessa). He is a good student whose bad behavior always puts him on the verge of expulsion.

Stranded there along with Paul and Angus is the head chef Mary (Da'Vine Joy Randolph), an African-American woman who serves the privileged boys while facing a grief that breaks her heart: her son has recently died in Vietnam.

These three very different castaways form a strange Christmas family who share comical misadventures during two frigid weeks in New England. The real journey is to help each other and understand that you are not beholden to your past, but can choose your own future.

Those who stay It is a film of great sensitivity that manages to show how camaraderie is forged between these strange traveling companions who, at first glance, seem so different from each other.

In this sense, The cast is one of the great keys to the filmwith Giamatti as master of ceremonies with whom the debutant Sessa (great signing) and Randolph form an exceptional shortlist.

The film works very well thanks to a script full of sharp lines of dialogue, shots of sharp humor and the occasional twist in the final script that makes you rethink what you had taken for granted about the characters. At this point it must be said that David Hemingson (Whiskey Cavalier) knows how to surprise and construct a whole series of very human situations.

The look of the film is also peculiar: it takes us back to the 70s on an aesthetic level, from the opening credits, choosing the screen aspect ratio and adding grain to the image in post-production since, despite its retro feel, , was shot entirely in digital.

And that love of detail shines through in many aspects of the film, like the way the R rating is displayed at the beginning…

Along the way, this 133-minute film (which at certain moments it accuses the excess of footagetruth be told), ventures many interesting topics such as the class differences between students, the mental health problems that they always try to hide and the importance of having references, but also people who support you when you need it.

In short, avoid prejudices, reductionist labels and learn to give yourself to others… following Cicero's premise that “We are not born only for ourselves”, which the film tells us about. No, Those who stay It's not a Christmas movie, nor does it need to be, because It breaks all the rules to be warm and comforting, avoiding clichés and sentimentality..

VALUATION:

Those Who Remain is a film made with care that, although it does not reach the level of other superior works of the director, it does achieve a certain comforting effect of making us reconnect with the humanity that the characters give off. They are very fond of.

THE BEST:

The performances, the script and the visual commitment. The good balance of drama and comedy.

WORST:

It is a bit overdone and does not go into depth into certain topics that required more attention.