Review of The Curse, the series starring Emma Stone, Nathan Fielder and Ben Safdie in the key of acidic and disturbing comedy. Premieres January 5 on SkyShowtime.

Maybe I start the review of The Curse by saying that Emma Stone is a marvel of acting It may seem obvious, but it is no less true.

Despite having demonstrated her talent on many occasions (no matter what project we choose: Birdman, La La Land, The Favorite, Cruella…) she is still willing to face new challenges and leave her comfort zone.

This is demonstrated in this series and in his next film release: Poor Creatures. Here we will see her giving life to a narcissistic woman, self-confident, sinister, shady, vulnerable or seductive depending on the occasion. Just what she requires to be a popular influencer with aspirations of saving the world from itself.

The Curse premieres this Friday, January 5th in SkyShowtime and is, of course, an excellent Christmas gift and one of the most notable launches of the month, for reasons that we will explain below. For now, we invite you to take a look at the trailer:

As basic information, it consists of ten one-hour episodes divided into two episodes whose broadcast will be completed on February 16.

The series introduces us to newlyweds Whitney and Asher Siegel, a couple seeking to conceive a baby while considering a succulent business: converting the dilapidated houses of Española, a small community in New Mexico, into luxurious eco-sustainable homes that attract new residents and benefit the local inhabitants (and themselves, of course).

The idea is to show this transformation in a kind of reality show in which its producer, Dougie, sees a good opportunity to apply the most devious methods to manipulate the audience. This will lead Asher to live a surreal experience that will end with a curse that will turn everything upside down.

As the program, called Fliplanthropywhich they are trying to sell to the HGTV network, the couple will find themselves trapped in a mysterious web of ethical and moral ambiguities, while trying to keep their relationship afloat.

The creators of The Curseproduced by A24, are Nathan Fielder (The essay) and Ben Safdie (co-director of Diamonds in the Rough) who reserves the other two leading roles, the latter being Dougie, a true candy.

He personifies, through his delirious drift and often in the mode of mockumentary, how you create a show's narrative and twist the truth to make it fit into it. The end justifies the means? Dougie is clear that yes.

The Curse goes off on tangents when it comes to theme, tone and style. It is definitely not a series for everyone, but it does have the potential to dazzle those looking for something different in the television landscape.

It navigates between black comedy and social satire, pillorying the supposed good intentions of certain groups that treat others with paternalism and condescension..

But above all, he wants to point out great evils of our time such as inequalities, the supposed altruism that is nothing more than the search for a new business niche, and the hypocrisy in addition to gentrification and merciless speculation disguised as philanthropy.

If the plot and the interpretations are wonderful, the production is no less curious: The Curse seeks to make the audience uncomfortable and thus introduces us to intimate passages of the characters' lives such as their sexual encounters or the watering of the tomatoes (be careful, you will not see them with the same eyes again).

The placement of the camera, the composition of the shots, the texture of the image… seeks to stand out stylistically to embrace verisimilitude and at the same time delirium given that the situations are often disconcerting.

And at the heart of this story is showing the dissonance between what the images may suggest and what they actually hidethus pointing out how a well-off white couple faces great contradictions when dealing with depressed communities trying to hide their final intentions.

VALUATION:

A risky, different and extremely uncomfortable proposal: moral misery is laid bare by showing the most absolute hypocrisy in a series that, although it is not for everyone, has exceptional moments.

THE BEST:

Emma Stone, once again radiant and the making of the series, which constantly generates currents of tension between the characters.

WORST:

The episodes are a bit long and, at the beginning, it is difficult to get into the proposal.