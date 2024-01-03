Review of the first four episodes of Percy Jackson and the Olympians, the new Disney+ series based on the book Percy Jackson and the Lightning Thief by Rick Riordan.

Classical Greece did not have the austerity of the white temples and sculptures that have survived to this day but were bathed in color, but for a long time we have idealized and replicated that sobriety, distancing ourselves from reality to build a different, more fantastical one. The Percy Jackson and the Olympians series for Disney+ follows that path.

The writer Rick Riordan, very involved in this third adaptation of his work now in format serieimagine a modern world in which The deities and beings of classical mythology inhabit our reality without us realizing it.

He whimsically uses pre-existing myths and our conception of that distant past to tell us a new story, in a sort of American Gods for teenagers.

The protagonist of this story is Percy Jacksona boy who owes his name to Perseus and who shares many characteristics with the hero -except for the father-, being the development of his journey a reinvention of the myth acquaintance.

In Percy Jackson and the Olympians, the memory of Perseus and Percy's exploits coexist and, although Perseus had decapitated Medusa, Percy cuts off her head, although the Minotaur was defeated by Theseushere he is defeated by Percy, and although Camp Half-Blood has been inhabited for centuries, no one has bothered to give its statues a coat of paint.

But none of that matters because Rick Riordan He does not seek to be coherent, what he wants is to make us have a good time like when he created these stories for his son, using the Greek mythology to develop a current adventure, full of references, with a new group of heroes and heroines, which serves as a good gateway to it.

Is Percy Jackson and the Olympians a good adaptation?

The result of this new adaptation is much more convincing than that of its predecessor. Starting with the main cast itself, which in Percy Jackson and the Lightning Thief (2010) had a trio of 18-year-old performers putting themselves in the shoes of characters who were 12 in the novel, but who in the recent version have become 14.

Making, among other things, their characters less sexualized: Grover He is no longer obsessed with women and Annabeth she is not presented as Percy's romantic interest from the first slow-motion frame, but rather as an ally and even a friend.

The change in format has also been good for Percy Jackson and the Olympiansallowing more fidelity to the book by being able to develop the story of its characters for longer, offering additional details and better explanations of certain events that seemed arbitrary in the film.

Its structure, with a horizontal story that dictates the progress of the journey of its protagonists, with other vertical ones that tell us specific challenges they face in each episode, demonstrates its nature as a television series, but that is precisely why it works, just as The chapters of a book do it.

The first episode focuses on Percy's self-discovery, the second on his integration into the Camp Half-Bloodand at the end of this is when his mission is announced, so the simultaneous launch of the first two episodes in Disney Plus It is very successful closing the boot.

The next two chapters exude seduction with Medusa y echidna as antagonists, adding some interesting creature designs although exploited to the right extent. It is enough to see that they have decided to dress Grover in shorts to save his goat legs in half of the shots.

The series will have a total of eight episodes of about 40 minutes in length to tell us the events of the first novel, Percy Jackson and the Lightning Thief, although Rick Riordan hopes to continue bringing the rest of his works to the small screen. We'll see if the series works for Disney and they can afford it.

The film adaptation did not come to fruition and, although it had a sequel, Percy Jackson and the Sea of ​​Monsters (2013), it was even worse received than the first installment.

None of them shined by transferring the events of the novel, and they also failed by not giving a continuation to the public who did hope to continue discovering the saga on the big screen, thus joining other examples of youth sagas condemned in the cinema like His Dark Materials or The Chronicles of Narnia, which fortunately had or will have a second life on television.

Percy Jackson and the Olympians outgrew me when I started to be interested in mythology enough to read about it, but the arrival of the series on Disney Plus made it a long time ago. December 20th I've been excited for several months and I received just what I expected.

VALUATION:

Percy Jackson and the Olympians is a perfect gateway to Greek mythology and Rick Riordan's novels for adolescent audiences, with an attractive universe and charismatic characters.

THE BEST:

It is the adaptation of Rick Riordan's work that you deserve.

WORST:

If you expect fidelity to Greek mythology, you may be disappointed.