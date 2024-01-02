These first 48 hours of 2024 brought “many injured people due to the New Year's Eve riots” to the emergency rooms, which add up to “the enormous work on elderly and fragile patients who are hospitalized for a mix of fever and respiratory viruses with the need for assistance”. Thus at Adnkronos Salute Fabio De Iaco, national president of the Italian Society of Emergency Medicine (Simeu), takes stock of the situation. “Be careful – he warns – there is not only an increase in patients over 80 who are more or less vaccinated, but I am also seeing patients in their 40s with non-Covid syncytial pneumonia. Indeed, lately fewer Covid cases are arriving in the emergency room. We will see what happens after the Hag”.

On the injuries caused by the bangs arriving in the Italian emergency rooms, De Iaco says that “the balance of this New Year's Eve is desolate” in terms of injuries “and is the result of absolute stupidity: we only realize it the day after the night of December 31st “. During Sunday night, 274 people were injured, 12 of which were due to the use of firearms and 262 from fireworks. There were 49 hospitalized patients this year, with an increase of 52% compared to New Year's Eve 2023.

“The stupidity of 5 minutes costs a disability for life and the lesson of Covid doesn't seem to have changed things – he adds – Losing three fingers of a hand or an eye means having a permanent disability and no longer being productive. And “It's very disheartening to see so many people still injured from the bangs and fireworks arriving in the emergency room.”

