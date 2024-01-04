We receive interesting news related to Prince of Persia: The Lost Crownsince those responsible have just shared the resolution and frame rate that the long-awaited game will have on PlayStation, Xbox and Nintendo Switch consoles.

Ubisoft delivery is very close

As you surely remember, it will be next January 18 when this installment of Prince of Persia is launched on the market and more and more details are becoming known. It was recently shared that a demo will be released and its possible duration was also reported.

Now, the developers of the title confirmed the resolution of each of their console versions, so they published an image that makes it quite clear what they will offer.

Here we leave them for you:

These are the data for each platform

As you could see, Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown on Nintendo Switch will have a resolution of 1080p in TV mode, while in portable mode the resolution will be 720p. For both, the performance will be 60 fps.

On the other hand, the title will receive a resolution in 4K y 120 fps on all PlayStation 5 models; 4K y 60 fps en PlayStation 4 Pro; y 1080p con 60 fps on the regular PlayStation 4.

Finally, the Xbox Series X version will have a resolution of 4K con 120 fps and on Xbox Series S one of 1440p con 60 fpswhile on Xbox One 4K y 60 fps; and on Xbox One/Xbox One S one of 1080p y 60 fps.

An important point is that all those interested in taking a look at this proposal will have the opportunity to download a free demo on January 11so there is no excuse not to try this promising game.

Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown llegará a PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S y PC el próximo 15 de enero.

What do you expect from this new installment of the saga? Tell us in the comments.

