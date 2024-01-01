loading…

Iran sends warships to the Red Sea. Photo/Reuters

GAZA – The warship Alborz has entered the Red Sea after passing through the Bab al-Mandab strait. This further escalates tensions in the Red Sea.

“Since 2009, Iranian warships have operated in open waters to secure shipping lanes, fight pirates and carry out other missions,” Iran's Tasnim news agency reported.

This comes as the Iran-backed Houthi group in Yemen has been targeting ships in the Red Sea for weeks, justifying their actions as support for Palestinians amid the ongoing war between the Gaza-based Palestinian militant group Hamas and Israel, which begins on October 7.

The Houthi offensive poses a threat to vital transit routes that account for up to 12 percent of global trade. In response, the US created a multinational naval task force last month to guard shipping in the Red Sea.

On Sunday, US Navy helicopters sank three Houthi-operated vessels attacking a container ship in the Red Sea, US Central Command (CENTCOM) said in a statement.

Confirming the clashes, the Houthi group, which seized Yemen's capital Sanaa in 2014 and controls much of the country including the Red Sea coastline, acknowledged 10 fighters were dead or missing.

The British Defense Minister warned on Monday that London was “willing to take direct action” against the Houthis.

“We are willing to take immediate action, and we will not hesitate to take further action to prevent threats to freedom of navigation in the Red Sea,” Defense Minister Grant Shapps wrote in the Daily Telegraph newspaper.

According to the newspaper, Britain is collaborating with the US on a potential military strike against the Houthis, and a joint statement giving a final warning to the militants to stop their attacks is imminent.

British Foreign Secretary David Cameron said on Sunday that he told his Iranian counterpart Hossein Amir-Abdollahian in a phone call that Tehran shared responsibility for preventing Houthi attacks in the Red Sea given their long-standing ties with the Yemeni group.

(ahm)