A few days ago we showed you a fanmade video in which we saw My poor angel in the world of Super Mario 64. Now, one more has just been shared in which the protagonist of the film is seen on the sets of Resident Evil Village.

Kevin showed that he has good aim

As you surely remember, Macaulay Culkin He was the one who played Kevin McCallister, a boy who is left alone at home and must defend it from a couple of criminals, in the film My poor angel (Home Alone).

Now, and because the film is very popular during these dates, a user wanted to show what Kevin would do in Resident Evil Village and pitted him against different known enemies from the film, such as Lady Dimitrescu.

Here you can see it:

“After sarcastic young Kevin McCallister loses track of his father at the airport, he mistakenly boards a plane bound for Europe. Now, alone in some Eastern European town, Kevin makes his way to Dimitrescu Castle and begins his usual antics,” the video description reads.

As you could see, the video was published by the YouTube account Eli_handle_b․wav, where they were in charge of combining the movie and the game to offer 1:17 minutes of very fun content.

Best of all, we were able to see different scenes that made Macaulay Culkin famous, including his big scream, as well as some of the most intense moments of the popular Capcom installment.

What did you think of the clip? Tell us in the comments.

