According to what was reported by “The Call Down” website, researchers largely blamed fine particles, inhalable particles known as “PM2.5”.

Researchers attributed 253,000 premature deaths that occurred in 2021 to “PM2.5” levels, which exceeded the maximum limits of the World Health Organization. Other deaths were caused by excessive levels of nitrogen dioxide and ozone.

Virginius Sinkevicius, European Commissioner for the Environment, told the British newspaper The Guardian: “The released figures remind us that air pollution remains the number one environmental health problem.”

Air pollution directly affects the environment and all humans, animals and plants.

According to the World Health Organization, air pollution, often called the “silent killer,” is one of the biggest health emergencies, contributing to increased risks of respiratory infections, heart disease, asthma and cancer.

A Guardian investigation this year found that 98 percent of people in Europe were breathing air that violated World Health Organization guidelines.