Gene therapies have gone from being a promise of modern medicine to becoming a reality, which does not mean that there are no aspects to be refined.

Security switch. An American team of researchers has designed a mechanism that could help create more effective and safer gene therapies. It is a “switch” capable of regulating the action of the genes involved in the therapy and thus solving the problem of the therapeutic window associated with some of these therapies.

Therapeutic window. The problem of the therapeutic window was described a long time ago and is nothing more than a question of dosage. In gene therapies it is our body, through a gene that we introduce, that produces the proteins that our body requires.

The problem is that we cannot (or, rather, could not) control the extent to which our body's genes encode these proteins. If they produce too many, the therapy could be counterproductive; But if enough are not produced, the therapy is useless.

A failed regulation. As the researchers responsible for this new mechanism explain, until now one of the mechanisms proposed to create systems to regulate the activity of these genes was the introduction of external proteins.

The problem is that these proteins awakened a reaction from the immune system, which ended up attacking the cells that expressed the therapeutic protein, rendering the therapy useless as a whole.

Switch. The new tool is based on using the RNA itself as a regulation mechanism, since our immune system does not react against these macromolecules. The researchers introduced a signal, polyA, into the RNA code, which, by default, serves as a “stop signal,” an indicator of where the code is cut.

What the scientists did was place this signal at the beginning, so that the RNA is, by default, deactivated.

And key. To activate this switch you therefore need a “key”. And here is another of the keys to the new mechanism. Researchers use a tetracycline, a known protein whose use is approved by the US regulatory agency, the FDA, as the activation key for this “switch.”

The details of how this mechanism works have been published by the team in an article in the journal Nature Biotechnology.

Control total. Thanks to this mechanism, controlling the therapeutic dose of gene therapy would be as easy as controlling the dose of tetracycline administered: if the therapy requires the body to produce a large amount of the therapeutic protein, a large amount of the “key protein” is administered. If less is needed, less is administered.

“This strategy allows us to be more precise in controlling the genetic expression of a therapeutic protein. It allows us to adjust its production according to the stages of the disease or tune it to the specific needs of the patient, all using an FDA-approved dose of tetracycline,” explained Laising Yen, one of the authors of the study.

