Spain has registered an extraordinary increase in requests for access and connection to the electricity grid in recent years. The main applicants are green hydrogen production plants, data processing centers, energy storage facilities and other projects linked to renewables.

The problem with this boom of projects is that, although some begin to develop quickly, others never do. They are shell companies that take advantage of the momentum of renewable energy to monopolize access and connection permits to the grid, a coveted asset that successful bidders can resell to other companies to do business.

The Government puts a stop to fake companies. Although the Ministry of Ecological Transition has tried to stop the hoarding of permits with increasingly demanding requirements to demonstrate that the projects are real, the Government of Spain has gone one step further with the legal reform of the entire award process.

Royal Decree-Law 8/2023 is a machine gun of energy measures that introduces a new regulation for access to the electrical grid. The decree-law implements mechanisms to give priority to companies with mature projects, but also to disconnect ghost projects that hoard permits from the grid.

Priority to mature and well-funded projects. In cases where several companies compete for access to a certain node of the energy transmission network, the award will be carried out by public tender.

The procedure will take into account the maturity of the projects, the volume of investments behind them and their contribution to the decarbonization of the electrical network. Large consumption projects (more than 36 kV) will have to provide larger financial guarantees.

Doubtful projects will be disconnected from the network. One of the problems with the previous regulation was that it did not establish a clear expiration date for undeveloped projects that monopolize access and connection permits to the network.

The new regulation establishes the expiration of permits within a period of five years from their obtaining. To avoid being disconnected, companies will have to carry out at least a technical access contract for a power of 50% of the permit capacity.

How the reform affects those who already have permits. For companies and projects with awarded permits, the expiration period will begin to count from the entry into force of the decree-law, that is, on December 29, 2023.

These projects will enjoy a grace period to establish the guarantees and guarantees required by the new regulation: 40,000 euros per megawatt of power requested for general projects and 20,000 euros per megawatt of power requested for energy storage projects.

