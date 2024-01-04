Suara.com – Presidential candidate number 1, Anies Baswedan responded to the decision of Bawaslu Central Jakarta (Jakpus) which stated that presidential candidate number 2, Gibran Rakabuming Raka violated the rules because he distributed milk during Car Free Day (CFD).

Anies admitted that he did not want to comment too much on the decision. According to him, Bawaslu has its own mechanism for making decisions

“I can't comment on Bawaslu's decision. I think Bawaslu has a mechanism and lets Bawaslu use existing procedures,” said

Anies emphasized that the most important thing now is that the 2024 election process runs smoothly and campaign matters can be fair.

“The important thing is that the election runs smoothly and the campaign is fair. Don't let anyone be hindered, everyone facilitates because this is a constitutional activity,” said Anies.

The former Governor of DKI Jakarta said that no party should take advantage of their authority to disrupt the election process.

“On the other hand, no one should take advantage of their authority to do things that are not in accordance with the provisions,” he continued.

Previously, the Central Jakarta Bawaslu decided that Gibran violated DKI Jakarta Governor Regulation Number 12 of 2016 because he distributed milk in the Jakarta CFD area some time ago.

“Recommending findings with registration number 001/Reg/TM/PP/Kota/12.01/XII/2023 regarding the activity of distributing milk by vice presidential candidate Gibran Rakabuming Raka to residents in the CFD area of ​​Central Jakarta on 3 December 2023 which was registered on 11 December 2023, as another violation of law,” said Bawaslu's letter.

The letter was signed by the Chairman of Central Jakarta Bawaslu Christian Nelson Pangkey dated January 3 2024 in Jakarta.

Furthermore, the Central Jakarta Bawaslu forwarded the recommendation to the DKI Jakarta Bawaslu to be submitted to the authorized agency.