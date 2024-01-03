The Seagate FireCuda 520 is highly rated and now has a very tempting price

When building a PC it is very important to choose the components well to try to make it as balanced as possible to get the most out of each of the components. If we focus on the storage unit, it is best to buy an SSD before a hard drive. The latter is a very interesting option to save many videos, photos, music, more than anything because of the capacity-price ratio. Nevertheless, Your thing is to install the operating system and the games on the SSD. There is a lot of difference in terms of performance.

That said, you can now buy the 1 TB Seagate FireCuda 520 for 71.14 euros on Amazon. If we take into account that this SSD usually has a recommended price of 122.1 euros, we are talking about a 42% discount, which represents a saving of 51.07 euros. It's not bad at all! It goes without saying that it is a highly recommended SSD, especially if we take into account that it has an average rating of 4.7 stars out of 5 and more than 10,800 reviews.

Buy the Seagate FireCuda 520 1 TB at the best price on Amazon

The Seagate FireCuda 520 is a storage drive that uses the PCIe 4.0 gen ×4 interface. Offers great read and write speeds almost 45% faster than the previous generation (up to 9 times faster than a SATA SSD). Furthermore, it is Compatible with all motherboards that have a PCIe 3.0 slot.

The read and write speeds of this SSD reach 5,000 MB/s and 4,850 MB/s respectivelywhich means that it loads games in just a few seconds, in addition to transferring very large files much faster and improve the overall performance of your PC. And, speaking of games, there are more and more titles where it is highly recommended to have an SSD to enjoy the best experience, for example, Alan Wake II.

On the other hand, it is worth mentioning that the Seagate FireCuda 520 is compatible with the free SeaTools software, which allows you to access performance reports, monitor drive health, update firmware, diagnose potential problems, and much more. This program is available for Windows and GNU/Linux.

Don't hesitate and get the Seagate FireCuda 520 if you want to improve the performance of your computer without spending a lot of money. Ok, it is not the fastest SSD, but you have to keep in mind that it costs 71.14 euros. Although it is not the historical minimum price It is still an irresistible offer that you can't let escape.

