For the time being, it is still worthwhile to leave the Netherlands with a half-full tank, but soon you can call the tank half-empty. In Germany, fuel prices will continue to rise in the coming years due to the increase in the CO2 tax. The German government has even increased the emissions penalty by 50 percent for 2024, and you will notice that at the pump.

The ADAC reports that the German tax for a tonne of CO2 has risen from 30 euros to 45 euros. This is 5 euros more than planned. This tax is of course included in the liter price for petrol and diesel. In concrete terms, the German counterpart of the ANWB expects that the liter price of petrol will increase by 4,3 cent in 2024. Diesel would too 4.7 cents more expensive are per litre.

The additional income from the CO2 tax goes to the Climate and Transformation Fund (KTF), a fund for making Germany more sustainable. The funny thing is that one of the goals of the fund is to remove the financial burden of sustainability from residents, but those costs now fall back on the resident who refuels. And then you could say: they should just buy an EV, but that subsidy has also been taken away.

Almost 19 cents more expensive in the coming years

The CO2 tax was introduced in 2021. Then the price of gasoline rose by about 8 cents. In total, the price is now about 14 cents higher than four years ago. The ADAC expects that the tax will continue to increase and that the petrol price in 2026 will be no less than 18.9 cents more expensive than in 2020. And they are only talking about the tax, because the oil price can also go in any direction.

How expensive is refueling in Germany now?

If you cross the border via the A2 or A12, you can now refuel along the highway for around 1.87 euros per liter of petrol and if you take the exit, it quickly becomes 1.72 euros per liter. This is still a bit cheaper than in the Netherlands, where the national recommended price is currently 2.05 euros for a liter of 95. So it can easily save 15 euros per tank to tap your drink in Germany. Since the introduction of the tax, petrol in Germany has become about 14 cents more expensive per liter.