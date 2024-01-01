This study, published in the scientific journal “eLife”, has significantly increased science's understanding of the essential role of zinc in metabolic processes.

The importance of zinc in the world of insulin production and glucose metabolism is not a new discovery, but Shik Man Shim, lead author and principal scientist at Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in New York, highlighted this, saying: “We know that increasing zinc intake improves glucose control in “In people with prediabetes or type 2 diabetes, people with a mutation in a key zinc transport protein have a lower risk of developing diabetes.”

“However, the mystery has been about the exact mechanism through which zinc affects blood glucose levels and the development of diabetes,” he added.

Chem, along with his team, delved into the protective properties of zinc against diabetes, and through tests they identified a rare mutation that disrupts the function of a zinc transport protein called SLC39A5. This mutation was directly linked to high levels of zinc in the body.

To bolster their findings, the team studied more than 580,000 participants, and the conclusions were unequivocal: higher circulating zinc levels were inversely related to diabetes risk.

Because diabetes and non-alcoholic fatty liver disease often co-occur, the team sought to determine whether the mutation in the SLC39A5 transporter also protects the liver.

The tested mice lacking SLC39A5 showed reduced fat accumulation in both the liver and important blood markers, which indicate liver damage.

The benefits of SLC39A5 deficiency were not limited to that, when mice were subjected to a liver-damaging diet, they also showed a decrease in fat accumulation in the liver and an increase in insulin sensitivity.

Harkiran Nistala, current head of functional genomics at Alkermes Inc in the US, summarized the study's implications.

“Our study provides genetic evidence for the first time demonstrating the protective role of zinc against high blood sugar, and reveals the mechanistic basis behind this effect,” Nestala said. “Our observations suggest that blocking SLC39A5 could be a potential therapeutic avenue for type 2 diabetes and other indications where Zinc supplements alone are not enough.”

As the world grapples with rising cases of diabetes and associated metabolic diseases, this research may be just the beacon of hope many have been looking for.