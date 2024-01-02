More than five years have passed since Red Dead Redemption II was released on the market, reaching different platforms where its players have fallen in love, thanks to its mechanics, artistic design and, above all, its story. Plot that even those who have played it since its premiere in October 2018 continue to surprise them, as made clear by a fan who discovered a heartbreaking ending, even more than the “normal” one that most have experienced.

An ending that we must clearly talk about with spoilers, since even though a lot of time has passed since the game was released and many players have come across this ending, there are others who still do not enjoy Red Dead Redemption 2 And to add even more desolation to the end of the Rockstar title, a player has discovered that there is an additional scene, which probably went unnoticed by most (thanks GAMINGbible).

During the events of Red Dead Redemption 2, we see Arthur Morgan meeting his untimely end after contracting tuberculosis. Dear character who dies peacefully from this disease at dawn, so after his death, we take control of John Marston, with whom you can experience this extra scene. Part that, if the story you played touched deep in your heart, could be heartbreaking.

Located east of Donner Falls and northeast of Bacchus Station in Ambarino, players will be able to find Arthur's tomb on a hill overlooking the valley. Place where John Marston can approach his final resting place during the epilogue, which is surrounded by flowers. Thus, while D'Angelo's song Unshaken plays, John draws the grave in his journal and writes, “I guess we're almost done, buddy. It's been quite a journey.”

This also works as a message from Rockstar to the players, to whom they say goodbye after they finish this popular video game. But also, it's obviously a touching tribute to Arthur Morgan, who many agree is one of the greatest video game protagonists of all time. A scene that, as I said, many already knew but others surely overlooked, which you can see in the following video.