Suara.com – Ndhank Surahman's royalty demands from Stinky and Andre Taulay are still hot to this day. More than money, Ndhank asks for more respect as a songwriter.

Ndhank Surahman admitted that Stinky gave him royalties of IDR 250 thousand every time Stinky performed and performed the song “Maybe”. However, according to Ndhank, this value is inappropriate.

“In nominal terms, it's far, yes. You could say it's not worth the value. I'm not talking about money here, but rights and morals, because there are rights that I receive,” said Ndhank Surahman to journalists in the Cinere area, Depok, West Java , recently.

Stinky Band new format. (Rena Pangesti/Suara.com)

According to Ndhank Surahman, Stinky was given royalty money only recently, after he left the band in 2023.

“Irwan (Stinky personnel from the beginning) said that all this time Stinky has been giving rations, not all this time. So not long ago, several times. If so, I received it since I left, but I didn't get anything,” said Ndhank.

Ndhank admitted that he had discussed this issue carefully with Irwan. Ndhank admitted that he asked for a direct license for performing rights worth 2 percent of each of Stinky's appearances, which according to Ndhank paid Stinky up to IDR 50 million each time he performed. Ndhank said, Irwan had agreed to his request. But unfortunately, this was not agreed by other Stinky personnel.

Andre Taulany (Instagram/@andreastaulany)

“I said, can we negotiate? It's not big, I want responsibility. I asked for 2 percent from each of them appearing. From Irwan there was no problem, but Irwan talked to others and apparently he didn't agree with that figure,” added Ndhank.

“That's also what confused me, why didn't I agree? Because it wasn't Stinky who paid, the organizers paid it themselves. I'm surprised I asked for my rights, it wasn't him who spent the money, but they still didn't accept it. Maybe they didn't understand, I “I don't know either. I have submitted it like that,” said Ndhank.

Before making a video summons to Stinky and Andre Taulany, Ndhank Surahman admitted that he had tried to contact Andre either by telephone or WhatsApp message. But unfortunately the star of Lapor Pak! That.

“With this video (subpoena), I hoped that Andre and Stinky's friends would be willing to mediate, but they didn't respond at all. I hope to tidy up the administration, the issue of performing rights,” said Ndhank.