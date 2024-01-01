Discover what we have been told about each character in “Rebel Moon” and how the story could be expanded in the sequel and the extended version of the first installment

Zack Snyderknown for his unique cinematographic style, introduced us “Rebel Moon: Parte 1 – A Child of Fire”. This version, with a PG-13 rating, was just the tip of the iceberg of a more complex and darker universe. The film, released on Netflix, drew criticism and praise in equal measure, especially for its treatment of the characters and its plot.

The main characters of Rebel Moon and their path in the first part

Atticus Noble, the most trimmed in the PG-13 version

What many do not know is that the film had significant cutsespecially when it comes to the history of its characters. Admiral Atticus Nobleplayed by Ed Skrein, for example, had a much darker and more violent opening scene in the extended R-rated version. This version promises to show an even more brutal and sadistic Noble, expanding his development as a character.

Aris, the Imperium soldier played by Sky Yang, also received a deeper treatment in the extended version. This character, who plays a minor role in the PG-13 version, turns out to be the son of the king murdered by Noble, adding layers of complexity to his narrative arc and establishing him as a key character in Veldt's defense in “Rebel.” Moon: Part 2.”

Jimmy's transformation

Another character worthy of attention is Jimmy, whose story in the PG-13 version only hints at his transformation. Extended Cut Reveals Personal Journey Toward Self-Realization and the liberation of his programming, a journey that leads him to discover his free will.

The enigmatic Balisarius

Finally, Balisarius, played by Fra Fee, although briefly mentioned in the first part, emerges as a more imposing presence in the novel. This character, who barely scratches the surface in the PG-13 version, promises to be a much more significant villain in the upcoming installments.

The mystery behind Kora

Kora, played by Sofia Boutella, while receiving considerable development in the initial version, has an even richer story in the extended version. The book based on the script of this version reveals additional detailssuggesting that Kora had a more direct role in the murder of the royal family.

Let's wait for the second part and the uncensored version

A promising future for Rebel Moon The strategy of first releasing a softer version of “Rebel Moon” and then an extended R-rated version is a bold move that has created enormous buzz. Fans are eager to discover the additional layers of these characters and how they will develop in “Rebel Moon: Part 2”. This approach has generated renewed interest in the film, proving that sometimes what is left off screen can be as intriguing as what is shown.

The R-rated extended version of “Rebel Moon” promises to be a much more intense cinematic experience and rich in details. This version will not only expand the action scenes, but will also add layers of depth and complexity to the narrative, offering a more complete vision of the universe created by Zack Snyder.

Character development and deeper plots

Using an R rating will allow Snyder unrestrictedly explore the violence and brutality inherent to the “Rebel Moon” conflict. Battles and confrontations promise to be grittier and more realistic, adding a level of tension and excitement that the PG-13 version couldn't achieve.

Additionally, this extended version will dive deeper into the characters' development, allowing the audience to better understand their motivations and internal conflicts. Characters like Admiral Atticus Noble and Aris will benefit from additional scenes that reveal more about their backstories.enriching their participation in the general plot.

A more complete visual and narrative experience

Visually, The R version of “Rebel Moon” is expected to be even more impressive, with production design and special effects that make the most of the freedom which offers a more adult rating. This will not only affect the action sequences, but also the representation of the environments and finer details of the film's universe.

The R-rated version of “Rebel Moon” promises to be a more immersive experience and complete, offering a richer and more detailed perspective of Snyder's artistic vision. For fans and those looking for a more intense and detailed science fiction narrative, this version promises to be a must-see event.