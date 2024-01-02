Suara.com – Manchester United has reportedly returned Sergio Reguilon to Tottenham Hotspur after his loan spell at Old Trafford ended prematurely.

Based on a report by transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, Man United has activated a clause to cut Reguilon's loan period.

Manchester United full-back, Sergio Reguilon. (doc. MUFC)

“Man United activated the break clause to return Sergio Reguilon to Tottenham, a mutual agreement has been reached by all parties because he wants to play and there is no place at United,” wrote Romano on his official X account on Tuesday (2/1/2024) as published BETWEEN.

The Spanish full-back arrived at Old Trafford in the 2023 summer transfer market and has made 11 appearances for Erik ten Hag's team.

The 27 year old player was brought in by Ten Hag as an emergency purchase because Luke Shaw and Tyrell Malacia were injured. Shaw himself has returned to playing, while Malacia is expected to recover in January.

Reguilon is increasingly not getting a place in the team after Ten Hag preferred to play Diogo Dalot, who is a right wing-back, in the left wing-back position.

Apart from sending Reguilon home, Man United has loaned Donny van de Beek to Eintracht Frankfurt until the end of the season. The English Premier League club is also ready to release Jadon Sancho, who has been “exiled” by Ten Hag from the Red Devils squad since September 2023.