The Percy Jackson series is having quite a success on Disney Plus, but what is surprising fans of the books the most is the number of changes there are. We explain the reasons!

Those responsible for the series have come forward to explain what is behind the multiple changes compared to the beloved original books. Although it is considered a more accurate adaptation than the 2 cinema films, since the creator of the novels, Rick Riordan, has actively worked on the project.

The producers are committed to this renewed and creative vision of Percy Jackson, bringing a fresh touch to the beloved literary saga. They also justify the need for these changes by arguing the expansion of this fascinating world.

These are his words.

“There are a million changes and you expect almost all of them to be invisible. These are very different mediums and I think they tell stories differently. That's why I think you have to accept the idea that everything in the book will have to find a different way to inhabit to be something that I would like to see on the screen.

“So sometimes it's the sequence, the causality, the way set pieces develop is a little bit different, but it made it work better. Some things are bigger, some things, frankly, are things that I think Rick Riordan was excited to try a second time. He wrote that book about 20 years ago and you don't get a second draft… And I think it was exciting and fun for him to sit down and have a conversation about: All right, let's rip the cover off Percy Jackson again.”

They continued saying.

“Would you do everything the same? Who would do everything the same 20 years later? Nobody. Rick wouldn't either. “I think there were some changes in the way some of these relationships work and it was something that we were all very excited about.”

Disney Plus

“And Disney was from day one, like as each step happened, they always had a conversation. As we were building this, from how we were shooting it, where we were shooting it, who we cast, where we were going, what it needed. It was always a really good conversation to make sure the program needed what it needed. I'm very grateful to them for that because that doesn't happen very often. And everyone knew that Percy Jackson was such a special property that we had to get it right.”

This is how they have presented the Greek gods to modern audiences.

“Because you think they have power, everyone has a big weight on them. Which is easy for actors, but it's very difficult to do… You have that feeling that they are immortal beings of power. They're all-powerful and yet they're also extremely human in this way and incredibly flawed… So it's a really difficult decision for the actors, but they all have this presence, which is a brilliant thing because obviously you want the facade to just be that: a facade. The real power is behind the eyes, and that is a really great thing.”

“The gods are always more interesting to me like Percy Jackson's uncles, aunts, cousins ​​and relatives. I think the more I see them that way, the more I see them that way, the more I understand that this really is a story about a boy who meets his father and his family separated.”

