Suara.com – Rafael Nadal won his first match after a year out due to injury when he beat former US Open champion Dominic Thiem at the Brisbane International and called the win an “emotional and important day.”

The 22-time Grand Slam winner put on an extraordinary performance with a 7-5, 6-1 victory over the Austrian tennis player in front of a crowd that filled the Pat Rafter Arena, Tuesday (2/1/2024).

The 37-year-old Spaniard has not played singles since his second-round defeat at the Australian Open last year, and has undergone two hip operations.

“To be honest, today is an emotional and important day for me after probably one of the toughest years of my tennis career,” said Nadal, as broadcast by AFP.

“To have the opportunity to come back after a year and play in front of a great crowd, and play at a really positive level on the first day I think is something that makes us feel proud.”

“For myself, my whole team and my family who have been by my side every day for the last year,” said the Spaniard.

The long break raised fears that his career might be over, but this week Nadal said he was always determined to return for the 2024 season.

He admitted before the game there was a “high percentage” that this would be his last season, but left open the possibility of continuing to play if his fitness holds up.

“I miss being healthy, I miss feeling competitive and playing in front of a full crowd like this,” Nadal said courtside after beating Thiem in the 89th minute.

“Australian audiences throughout my career have given me incredible support. I am very grateful to everyone.”

Nadal spent time at his academy in Kuwait preparing for the Australian summer and trained there with fast-rising French teenager Arthur Fils.

As AFP reported, Nadal looked like he had never been out of action as he dropped only six points on serve throughout the match and made several unforced errors in a near-perfect performance against a quality opponent.

Former world number three Thiem, who also has injury concerns, survived qualifying to qualify for the main draw and matched Nadal throughout the first set.

However, with the score at 6-5 and the set looking likely to go to a tiebreak, Nadal increased the pressure on Thiem's ​​serve, forcing a series of errors and ultimately winning the set when Thiem sent a forehand high.

Nadal then took advantage of this advantage. He held serve and then broke Thiem's ​​serve for a 2-0 lead in the second set, then closed out the match easily.

“I thought the first set was very even, we both served well and then I was able to make the break for 6-5,” Nadal said.

“I know Dominic is also having a tough time with injury, it's great to see him on the pitch, wish him all the best this season.” (BETWEEN)