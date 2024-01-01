Suara.com – Rachel Vennya and Salim Nauderer are thought to be married. Not without reason, this is because of their photo celebrating New Year in France.

Rachel Vennya uploaded a photo of a lip kiss with Salim Nauderer. The portrait was not put bluntly in the Instagram post.

The photo of Rachel Vennya and Salim Nauderer kissing appears on the second slide, after the upload showing the celebgram's cheek being kissed by her lover.

“Bye 2023, hello 2024,” wrote Rachel Vennya on Instagram, Sunday (31/12/2023).

Even though it is on the second slide, netizens' attention is focused on the upload. This is where many people suspect that Rachel Vennya and Salim Nauderer are married.

“I suspect that Buna and Salim are already married,” said @ire*****.

“Maybe they are married. So just be positive. If they are like this, it is halal,” said @imf*****

“Is it possible to kiss in public before marriage?” ask @rea*****.

This time, Rachel Vennya did not allow these comments. He replied, “In France you can, sis.”

“Netizens are complicated, just kissing means they're already married,” said @nad*****.

Rachel Vennya's post about Salim Nauderer didn't stop there. Approaching New Year's Eve, this mother of two children is grateful that her lover is by her side.

“2.5 years together and dating, going through things that were not easy with my many responsibilities,” said Rachel Vennya.

Salim Nauderer doesn't even have a problem being Rachel Vennya's outlet. Yes, that's what was later tucked into this 28-year-old Instagram celebrity's thank you note.

“He's always a punching bag if I don't have the strength to get through things,” said Rachel Vennya.

Portrait of Rachel Vennya's holiday with Salim Nauderer and the children. (Instagram/@rachelvennya)

“Thank you Uncle Salim, whatever happens in the future, I will always feel grateful,” he added.

This thanksgiving is also not without reason. Because apart from Salim Nauderer always being by Rachel Vennya's side, he also has to face the public as a consequence of dating a public figure.

“It's not easy to date a mother of two, to be known by people, to be fodder for the media and netizens. A super private life suddenly means you really don't have any privacy. Sorry,” concluded Rachel Vennya.