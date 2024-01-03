We are already on the verge of the first meteor shower, a Quadrantids that takes place in the first days of January. Therefore, if you are a lover of astronomical phenomena, you have a date with one of the three great meteor showers that we can see in the year.

We are facing an astronomical phenomenon in which we can see more than 120 meteors per hour. In this article we are going to tell you everything about how you can see the Quadrantids, briefly indicating where, how and when you can enjoy this meteor showerso that if you want to do it you don't have problems.

When to see the Quadrantids 2024

The Quadrantids of this 2024 will visit us on January 3 and 4. Its moment of maximum splendor will be at 1:00 p.m. peninsular time on January 4, so in Spain we will not be able to enjoy its most intense moment.

However, we can see them from Spain in the early morning of January 3 to 4, which although they do not reach their peak intensity, it will be the moment in which we see the most of them. In fact, this meteor shower takes place from December 28 to January 12, although it will be between January 3 and 4 when we see the most of them.

How and where to see them

You can see the Quadrantids anywhere on the peninsula, as well as in the Canary Islands. As for where to look, although you can see them anywhere in the sky, the area to look at is north of the Bootes constellation, near the tail of the Big Dipper.

The only requirement to be able to see them clearly is to go to an elevated area with a clear sky, which is far from a city and its light pollution. The latter will make the sky look darker, improving the visibility of the stars. Also, if you are observing them while the moon is in the sky, it is advisable to look in the opposite direction so that there is more darkness.

