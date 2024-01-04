Suara.com – Apart from being a rapper, Qorygore is also known as a YouTuber with interesting content. As proof, Qorygore's YouTube account now has 3.3 million subscribers.

At the end of 2023, Qorygore created content that was quite unique and interesting. The video entitled “Chatting with Qorygore 2018” shows the YouTuber chatting with himself in 2018.

“There are many interesting stories in the making of this video, one of which is that this video could not be found because the hard disk that stored this video was damaged,” said the man known as Qory.

In the video, Qory 2018 asks about love, life, and what Qorygore's name is now. This video was surprising for Qory subscribers so the video received a lot of positive responses.

This video received very positive comments from Qory fans who are called Brobrogore. One of them was a comment from account@iid_0941.

“Dear Qorygore, I've been a viewer since 2017, so now I stay tuned to this channel, I've graduated from college, I'm working, and thankfully, I'm married and I'm always healthy, Qor.”

Qorygore never thought that the content he had created so far could provide something positive, at least entertaining for many people.

Qorygore. (Instagram)

At a time when there was a lot of “Hi kids” content, Qory chose to create content with a different concept. One of them is content about changes in children and parents. Qory creates content about changes about himself.

“The process is not easy, people come and go, but you are still loyal to accompany and watch the process on the Qorygore channel until now. This video is the closing of 2023 on the Qorygore channel, and is a reminder that Qorygore has colored the YouTube and creative industry for a long time almost nine years of work,” said Qory.