Russian President Vladimir Putin meets members of special military operations at the Vishnevsky Central Military Clinical Hospital in Moscow, Russia. Photo/Sputnik/Kristina Kormilitsyna

MOSCOW – Ukraine is just a tool in the collective hands of the West which is using it against Russia, according to President Vladimir Putin on Monday (1/1/2023).

He spoke at a military hospital in Moscow where he met soldiers injured during the ongoing conflict.

When asked about Western support for Kiev, Putin said the West's collective elites were actually Russia's true enemies, not Ukraine itself.

“The point is not that they help our enemies, but that they are our enemies. “They solved their own problems with (Ukrainian) hands, that's the point,” Putin stressed.

“The conflict between Moscow and Kiev was orchestrated by Western elites, who seek to defeat Russia,” he explained.

“However, Western countries collectively have not been able to achieve their goals, and this failure can be seen in the change in their rhetoric regarding the conflict,” said Putin.

According to him, those who yesterday spoke about the need to inflict 'strategic defeat' on Russia, are now looking for words on how to quickly end the conflict.

“We also want to end this conflict, and as quickly as possible, but only on our own terms. “We have no desire to fight forever, but we will not give up our positions either,” Putin stressed.

The battlefield situation is now changing, even though Kiev has received all the help from the West, according to the president.