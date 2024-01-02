Controversial or not, the PS5 Slim is already here and Sony's plan is for it to be the standard version of its current generation console, which means that the Fat model will leave the market little by little and in turn ignites the hype for a model Pro. This model has a particular detail, its reading unit is removable or can be obtained separately if you purchase a digital PS5 Slim. How much does it cost in Mexico? We already have an answer to that question.

Video: What the heck is PS5 Slim?

The PS5 Blu-ray reader is now on sale in Mexico. How much does it cost?

Amazon Mexico put the Blu-ray reader drive for the PS5 Slim Digital (can also be used as a replacement for the standard PS5 Slim). According to the publication, this Blu-ray designed specifically for the PS5 Slim costs $2,949 MXN. Likewise, please note that it requires a one-time Internet connection as part of the configuration process that will create the link between the console and the reader.

Detachable Blu-ray drive for PS5 Slim

Should I buy the digital PS5 Slim and Blu-ray separately?

However. Initially, the detachable Blu-ray was designed for the digital PS5 Slim considering a better planned purchase by the user. First you buy the console with a lower price than the standard model, then buy the Blu-ray if you are interested in games in physical format. Under that scenario, The PS5 Slim Digital on Amazon Mexico is currently priced at $9,699 MXN and adding the $2949 MXN for the Blu-ray you would end up paying $12,648 MXN.

Right now, the PS5 Slim with integrated Blu-ray reader costs $10,690 MXN.

However, and as Sony has confirmed, this reader can also be used as a replacement part in the standard model of the PS5 Slim since its disk drive is also removable and the process is simple. Taking this into account, and thinking about the useful life of the disk readers in the future, it would not hurt to consider a replacement to avoid surprises in the coming years.

Do not miss it: PS5 Slim: liquid metal, removable Blu-ray, temperature and more inside

NOTE: LEVEL UP is part of the Amazon affiliate program and receives a commission on purchases made through the links used in this post. None of the products mentioned in the post were established by the brands or the store and there is no content sponsored by them.

Stay with us, at LEVEL UP.

Video: Jim Ryan's 5 MISTAKES

Editorial: Gaming / Facebook / Twitter / YouTube / Instagram / News / Discord / Telegram / Google News