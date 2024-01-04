loading…

Hamas Deputy Chairman Saleh Al Arouri. Photo/AP

BEIRUT – Saleh Al Arouri, one of the Hamas leaders, was reportedly killed in an attack carried out by Israel in South Beirut, Lebanon.

The death was confirmed by the Hamas group on Tuesday (2/1/2024).

The Lebanese news agency reported that a drone crashed into a Hamas office and killed six people, including Saleh Al Arouri.

Reporting from Al Jazeera, Hamas called the attack a “cowardly murder” by Israel, and said that no matter how many attacks were launched it would not break their spirit.

But who is Saleh Al Arouri actually, and how important is his role in Hamas? It seems that the figure who recently died had a very important role in Hamas.

Profile Saleh Al-Arouri

Saleh Al Arouri is the deputy head of Hamas' political bureau and one of the founders of the al-Qassam Brigades, the group's armed wing.

Al Arouri was born in the town of Arura near the West Bank city of Ramallah in 1966. He spent his childhood in the town until 1984.

In his educational history, Al Arouri is known to have graduated from Hebron University in the southern part of the West Bank. He graduated as a scholar of Islamic Sharia in 1992.

His association with the Muslim Brotherhood occurred in 1985 when he was still a student. After Hamas was formed in 1987, Al Arouri joined the movement.

The man who died at the age of 57 spent 15 years in Israeli prison. After being released in 2007, Al Arouri had to feel the cold of iron bars again in 2010.