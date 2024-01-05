loading…

Javie Milei promises many changes in Argentina. Photo/Reuters

BUENOS AIRES – Javier Milei, who has just been appointed President of Argentina at the end of 2023, is quite well known because he has a quite eccentric appearance and charm in the eyes of the public.

If you look at his hair and facial style, many people think that the President of Argentina is similar to the fictional character, Wolverine from Marvel. Reporting from Reuters, Milei's aggressive and theatrical style when campaigning has made some people compare him to Donald Trump in the United States or Jair Bolsonaro from Brazil.

This apparently enabled him to win the election by defeating Peronist economic chief Sergio Massa. Milei got about 56% of the vote and Massa 44%. Massa admitted defeat in his speech.

Profile of Javier Milei

According to Britannica, Javier Milei was born in Buenos Aires on October 22, 1970. He is a confrontational right-wing outsider who ascended to the Argentinian presidency in 2023 amid a wave of voter dissatisfaction with the political elite.

The man whose full name is Javier Gerardo Milei is the son of Alicia Lujan Lucich, a housewife, and Norberto Horacio Milei, an Italian bus driver who became a successful entrepreneur.

When he was young, Miley studied music and football. However, in the 1980s, he left his hobby to study economics.

He gained Economics while studying at Belgrano University. After obtaining a bachelor's degree in economics, he continued his studies at the Institute of Economic and Social Development and Torcuato Di Tella University, earning a pair of master's degrees.

After completing her formal education, Milei began a career in the private sector as an economist, working for HSBC Argentina, one of the largest banks in the country.

In 2008, Milei was an economist and financial analyst for Corporación América, a large conglomerate controlled by billionaire Eduardo Eurnekian. In the same year, Milei also served as chief economist at an institution, Fundación Acordar.