Suara.com – Ahead of the 2024 general election (Pemilu), competition between supporters of each pair of candidates (paslon) is increasingly intense. For example, the team supporting presidential candidate number 01 Anies Baswedan with serial number 02 Prabowo Subianto.

Recently, a netizen brought up the fact that Prabowo Subianto's son, Didit Hediprasetyo, helped design the wedding dress for Mutiara Baswedan, Anies' daughter. For this reason, he wondered why his supporters were making a fuss.

“The supporters made a lot of noise on social media. Even though the candidate pairs were relaxed. Even at the wedding, Ms. Mutiara, her daughter, Mr. Anies, made the dress. Mas Didit, Pak Prabowo's son. Come on, it doesn't have to be that much,” wrote the account X @/muthiasp, Monday (1/1 /2024).

who is pearl baswedan (Instagram/mutiarabaswedan)

This then stole the public's attention. This includes those who just found out that Anies Baswedan's daughter is married. From there, information regarding Mutiara Baswedan's profile and biodata was also sought.

Mutiara Baswedan's profile

The owner of the full name Mutiara Annisa Baswedan was born on June 3 1997 or is now 26 years old. He is the eldest child of Anies Baswedan and Fery Farhati Ganis. He also has three younger brothers.

Her younger siblings are named Mikail Azizi Baswedan, Emperor Hakam Baswedan, and Ismail Hakim Baswedan, whose faces are similar to Mutiara. The woman who is familiarly called Tia is a graduate of Labschool Kebayoran, Jakarta.

Then, she continued her studies at the University of Indonesia (UI) majoring in Law in 2016. After four years, in 2020 to be precise, Tia successfully completed her studies and was awarded a Bachelor of Laws degree through a virtual graduation.

Because, at that time, Indonesia was still facing the Covid-19 pandemic. Before studying at UI, Tia also participated in a student exchange program to Denmark. To be precise, through AFS and Intercultural Development in 2014-2015.

Not only that, Tia is also known as an achiever. He once represented his campus to take part in the 2018 National Model United Nations event. He was even appointed as the Asean Youth Ambassador representing Indonesia.

Furthermore, the eldest daughter of the former Governor of DKI Jakarta also made other achievements. Where he won third place at the 21st Asian Law Students' Association (ALSA) National English Competition.

Currently, Tia is reported to be working at a law firm called Assegaf Hamzah & Partners. Before that, he was also known to have started his career by becoming a Trainee Associate for 5 months.

On the other hand, Mutiara Baswedan married Ali Saleh Alhuraiby in July 2022. This event was held at Putri Duyung Resort, Ancol, North Jakarta. The husband graduated from UI Medicine around 2019/2020.

Biography of Mutiara Baswedan

Full Name: Mutiara Annisa Baswedan

Nickname: Tia

Date of Birth: June 3, 1997

Age: 26 years old

Education: Bachelor of Laws from University of Indonesia (UI)

Job: Works at Assegaf Hamzah & Partners

Islam

Parents: Anies Baswedan and Fery Farhati Ganis

Siblings: Mikail Azizi Baswedan, Emperor Hakam Baswedan, and Ismail Hakim Baswedan

Spouse: Ali Saleh Alhuraiby

Instagram: @mutiarabaswedan.

Contributor: Xandra Junia Indriasti