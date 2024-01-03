Suara.com – Tata Janeeta's husband, Raden Brotoseno, officially made his debut as a feature film producer. Together with the Indonesian production house Maknakarya Pictures (IM Pictures), Brotoseno announced the production of a film entitled Mus seen.

“The start of production will be from November 2023, starting from script development to the final draft to find the right cast,” said Raden Brotoseno at a press conference in the Cilandak area, South Jakarta, Wednesday (3/1/2024).

Raden Brotoseno then explained that he was initially interested in trying out the role of a film producer. This former member of the National Police admitted that he was inspired by his previous project with Tata Janeeta, when making a video clip for one of his singles.

“I've already made a video clip project for my wife, and I found it quite interesting there too. There you can play characters, you can give a message, you can give a meaning that people can feel later,” said Raden Brotoseno.

Having succeeded in producing the Tata Janeeta video clip, Raden Brotoseno wanted to experience another challenge working in a film production kitchen. He was sure he had enough knowledge for that.

“Art can go anywhere to be felt, created and visualized. We can do everything with art,” added Raden Brotoseno.

Raden Brotoseno also involved Tata Janeeta in the Musinjau film project. Initially, Brotoseno appointed Tata to fill the film's soundtrack.

“My husband said, 'You made the OST, make the song for this film'. Then, I made the song,” said Tata Janeeta, who was also present at the press conference.

However, in the midst of the preparation process ahead of the production of the film Musinjau, Raden Brotoseno had a new plan for Tata Janeeta. He wants to see Tata acting on the big screen.

“Suddenly, my husband called, 'You're coming to play, OK? Wow, I said,” said Tata Janeeta, laughing.

Not without consideration, Raden Brotoseno wanted Tata Janeeta to play in the film Musinjau because there was a character that suited his wife's character.

“There was one character who was quite close to my character. So I entered,” said Tata Janeeta.

Even though he is aware that his task is not easy, Tata Janeeta is confident that he can carry on when filming for the film Musee begins.

“Yes, that was it, I also believe that this art has no limits. Anyone can do it as long as they want to learn. Yes, hopefully everything will be safe and smooth there,” said Tata Janeeta.

The film Deception tells the story of a mystical disturbance that occurred in an orphanage. Raden Brotoseno said, the storyline originates from supernatural events that commonly occur in society.

“We saw many things that happened in social and community life. How many things happened that were mystical in nature and became phenomena in the environment around us. So, we want to try to convey these events through film,” said Raden Brotoseno.

Apart from Tata Janeeta, the film Musee also stars Asmara Abigail, Edward Akbar, Ence Bagus and Fatih Unru. Directed by Chairun Nissa, there is no further detailed information regarding when shooting for the film Musinjau will begin.