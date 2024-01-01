Suara.com – Cases of infidelity exposed on social media are becoming more frequent. Most recently, the news that TikTok celebrity Ira Nandha's husband, Elmer Syaherman, was having an affair with flight attendant Bella Damaika, became a topic of conversation among netizens.

This case attracted attention because previously, Elmer and Ira Nandha often showed off their affection on TikTok. Moreover, quite a few people say that Ira Nandha still looks beautiful when compared to Elmer's mistress.

A private investigator who has experience investigating cases of infidelity, Aaron Bond, said he could clearly see the signs of a cheating partner. Because someone who cheats will definitely experience changes in their daily behavior.

Illustration of infidelity. (Unsplash.com/David Dvoáek)

1. Frequently change your smartphone password

The most basic change that can be seen is that the couple is more possessive of their smartphone. It's natural for your partner to want privacy, but if you can't use your smartphone at all, or even change your password frequently, Bond says you need to be suspicious.

“When your partner carries a smartphone wherever he goes, even when he's at home, becomes defensive when you want to borrow his phone, that's a sign he's being unfaithful,” Bond told The Sun, quoted by Unilad.

2. Lazy to talk about his activities

It is very normal for husband and wife to spend time together and chat about daily activities. If your partner seems lazy and reluctant to do it, it could be that he is cheating.

“When he refuses to talk about his daily activities, even distances himself and doesn't want to be with you, he is cheating. It is difficult for someone to lie to a partner who has been with him for a long time. Therefore he will choose to avoid you,” he explained.

3. Sex drive changes

Changes in sexual desire from previously routine to sporadic, or vice versa, can also indicate that your partner is cheating.

“Partners who cheat usually have a reduced sexual desire because they get it from someone else. But in some cases, they can also initiate sex with you more often, because they feel guilty,” explained Bond again.

4. Often get angry

Your partner suddenly becomes grumpy, your mood fluctuates for no apparent reason, can also be a sign of cheating. The stress of having to have a secret relationship can make him use you more often as an outlet.

“The person who is cheating will say that you are the cause of the problem. He will look at your mistakes no matter how small in order to justify his fraudulent behavior,” explained Bond.