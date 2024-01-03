loading…

Saudi Arabia's Prince Turki bin Faisal al-Saud said the Hamas attack on October 7 had destroyed Israel's image as an invincible power. Photo/REUTERS

RIYADH – Saudi Arabia's Prince Turki bin Faisal al-Saud said the Hamas attack was against Israel on October 7 has awakened the world. According to him, the attack had destroyed the Jewish state's image as an invincible power.

The comments made by the senior prince, who is the former head of Saudi Arabia's intelligence service, were made in an interview with the Al-Akhbariya channel on Monday or New Year 2024.

He said the Oct. 7 attack had reinvigorated the Palestinian struggle.

Prince Turki bin Faisal—who once served as the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia's ambassador to the United States—added that the Hamas attack had many consequences.

“One of them is destroying the image that many people in the world have that Israel does not have the power that can match or challenge Israel in the region,” he explained.

He expressed his belief that the events of October 7 alone had made the world aware of the Palestinian struggle.

“And the fact that there is persecution and injustice against the (Palestinian) people carried out by the colonialists which is similar to the colonial occupation in the nineteenth century,” he said.

In a related context, Prince Turki bin Faisal said that the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia had convinced the administration of United States President Joe Biden to take a moderate stance towards Israel in its war against the Palestinian resistance group in the Gaza Strip.

“We are not afraid to confront any policy or decision that we consider wrong,” he stressed.

“And as we see now in the Gaza issue, America's position supports Israel and gives it the right in the name of self-defense which far exceeds what is permitted by international law,” he added, as quoted by Middle East Monitor, Wednesday (3/1/2024).

