There are a couple of weeks left until all those interested in Prince Of Persia: The Lost Crown have the opportunity to try it. While that happens, it has just been revealed how many hours of gameplay it will be able to offer once it is available.

It's a matter of days to try a demo of the title

As you surely remember, it will be in the middle of this month when the next installment of Prince of Persia will be released on consoles and PC, so more and more details are becoming known about this adventure that promises a lot.

Now, it has been thanks to a report from Game Informer where it was shared that Prince Of Persia: The Lost Crown will offer an adventure of approximately 25 hours, so users will have a lot to do to help the protagonist.

Here you can see its trailer:

It is worth mentioning that the 25 hours mentioned do not clarify if it is just telling the complete story of the game, or if it is an estimate of what it will take to finish it 100%, so we will be attentive to any news in this regard.

What is Prince Of Persia: The Lost Crown?

This installment from Ubisoft is a side-scrolling action-adventure game, where players will be able to meet a new hero called Sargon, who must travel to the cursed city of Mount Qaf to rescue the kidnapped Prince Ghassan.

An important point is that all those interested in taking a look at this proposal will have the opportunity to download a free demo on January 11so there is no excuse not to try this promising game.

Related Video: 2023 News Roundup



Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown llegará a PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S y PC el próximo 15 de enero.

What do you expect from this new installment of the saga? Tell us in the comments.

Stay informed at LEVEL UP.

Related video: News summary



Editorial: Gaming / Facebook / Twitter / YouTube / Instagram / News / Discord / Telegram / Google News

Fuente