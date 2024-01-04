After knowing that the Nintendo Switch version is the least criticized, we now continue to receive interesting details related to Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown. This time they focus on their voices.

Remember that it has already been officially announced a demo for January 11. It is expected to arrive on Switch and today we have details of the dubbing of the game.

The video below shows us their voices in different languages. These are the ones available:

Interface and subtitles: English, French, Italian, German, Spanish (Spain), Portuguese (Brazil), Russian, Japanese, Polish, Simplified Chinese, Traditional Chinese, Korean, Arabic, Persian. Voices: English, French, German, Spanish (Spain), Persian.

And here you have the videofollowed by its new world trailer:

Here’s a sneak preview of Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown dubbed in English, French, German, Spanish and Farsi. What language do you plan to play in? #PrinceOfPersia #videogames #gaming pic.twitter.com/GQP13xmmQV — Prince of Persia™ (@princeofpersia) December 28, 2023

What is your opinion? You can leave it in the comments and, if you want, also take a look at our complete coverage of this title here. Don't forget that Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown launches on January 18, 2024!

