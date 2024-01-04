We already informed you that the Nintendo Switch version is the least criticized, and now we continue to receive interesting details related to Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown. Remember that it has already been officially announced a demo for January 11. It is expected to arrive on Switch, where it has already confirmed its technical characteristics, including FPS and resolution.

Now we bring you a new trailer focused on your accessibility options to adapt to all types of audiences and needs. You can see it below:

What is your opinion? You can leave it in the comments and, if you want, also take a look at our complete coverage of this title here. Don't forget that Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown launches on January 18, 2024!

