After knowing that the Nintendo Switch version is the least criticized, we now continue to receive interesting details related to Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown. This time they focus on their development.

Remember that it has already been officially announced a demo for January 11. It is expected to arrive on Switch and today we have words from the creator of the franchise. Jordan Mechner is the man who gave rise to the Prince of Persia series decades ago.

He has expressed his enthusiasm and blessing towards this new chapter of the series. Although not directly involved In The Lost Crown, Mechner praised the development team and their dedication, looking forward to discovering everything they have created.

This installment represents a new direction in the Prince of Persia franchise, diferente del remake de Sands of Time in development in Montreal, showing a diversity within the saga that Mechner applauds. The Montpellier team has managed to satisfy fans' desire for a return of the franchise, being recognized for its work within Ubisoft and the gaming community.

We leave you with the statements that he shared with Game Informer:

I'm delighted that Prince of Persia is having a fresh start after so long, with such a fantastic team. I know they have brought a lot of thought, creativity and deep experience to The Lost Crown. I'm looking forward to playing the final game and discovering everything they put into it. The Lost Crown is a new offshoot of the Prince of Persia franchise, separate from the Sands of Time remake being developed in Montreal. I'm happy that they live together. There has been a lot of desire to bring back Prince of Persia, both from fans and within Ubisoft. The Montpellier team, with The Lost Crown, has managed to achieve what many wanted.

What is your opinion? You can leave it in the comments and, if you want, also take a look at our complete coverage of this title here. Don't forget that Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown launches on January 18, 2024!

